Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Rapper Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge and could face up to 10 years in prison. The 38-year-old rapper was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon in relation to an incident in December 2019, where he was a passenger on a plane searched by federal agents in Miami. And, as per The Miami Herald, the hip-hop star - whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter - told US District Judge Kathleen Williams in a virtual hearing on Friday: “Your honour, I plead guilty.” As the “Lollipop” hitmaker is a convicted felon, he could face up to 10 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is set for January 28.

Authorities had claimed the defendant "knowingly possessed a firearm and ammunition in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, knowing that he had previously been convicted of a crime".

While his attorney, Howard Srebnick, said in a previous statement: "Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane.

“There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it.

"There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person.

“The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

“ Although the Supreme Court has not yet decided the constitutional question, Justice Amy Coney Barrett recently wrote an appellate dissenting opinion in which she stated that ‘Absent evidence that he either belongs to a dangerous category or bears individual markers of risk, permanently disqualifying [a convicted felon] from possessing a gun violates the Second Amendment."