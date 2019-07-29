Lil Yachty has slammed the way US president Donald Trump has handled the A$AP Rocky Rocky case. Picture: AP

Lil Yachty has blasted US President Donald Trump and says he is "not doing sh*t" for A$AP Rocky.



The US President revealed on Twitter that he has been in talks with the Swedish Prime Minister about getting A$AP Rocky released from prison, where he has been since July 5, after he was arrested in Stockholm, Sweden, prior to a music festival and charged with assault causing bodily harm.





However, Yachty, 21, believes Trump is all talk and doesn't actually care about helping Rocky, 30.





He told TMZ: "(Trump thinks) he'll really win a lot of black people over (by talking about A$AP Rocky). I don't think he doing sh*t, either. That's my big brother, you feel me? It's real sad. Whatever he should be doing, he shouldn't be on the internet about it.





"I don't think that's the way to go about it, the way Trump handled it. If you gonna do something, then do it. You don't gotta keep telling everybody just do it.





"I'm not Kanye West. But I damn sure think he doesn't care about A$AP Rocky in jail."





Rocky is being detained pending a trial, which is due to start this week, but Trump recently took to Twitter to demand that he is freed immediately.





He tweeted: "Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn't seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky.





"Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky (sic)."





Trump previously revealed he had spoken to the Swedish Prime Minister on the phone about the case after Kanye West asked him to intervene.





He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Lofven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly.





"Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative.





"Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours! (sic)"





The office of the Swedish Prime Minister also offered an update on Rocky's situation.





A statement read: "It was a friendly and respectful phone call which lasted about 20 minutes.





"The Prime Minister made sure to point out ... the government neither can nor will try to influence the judicial process. (sic)"



