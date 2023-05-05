Lily James didn't want to work again after ‘Pam and Tommy’

Lily James was "on her knees" and "didn't want to work again" after shooting “Pam and Tommy”. The “Cinderella” actress played Pamela Anderson opposite Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee in the Hulu series which told the story of the former couple's notorious sex tape leak.

And James has admitted she felt like she didn't want to take on any more acting roles after the shoot wrapped because she was so exhausted. Watch video: She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was dead by the end. I was on my knees and I-never-wanna-work-again tired. But luckily, that didn’t last too long. So it was all part of the experience."

James revealed part of her tiredness came from spending four hours in the make-up chair every day transforming into Anderson before she started filming. She said: "I would have loved to have counted the amount of days I spent in the make-up trailer. It probably was half the year ... I really had an amazing hair and makeup team. Honestly, it was like a long meditation before work. Sebastian Stan and Lily James in a scene from Pam & Tommy, a mini-series about the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape scandal. “It was four hours, but I almost wouldn’t have been able to do the day without it. So, strangely, I was fine with it."