Lindsay Lohan does not want the ‘attention’ of a career comeback

Lindsay Lohan does not want the “attention” that comes with a career revival.
The 36-year-old actress enjoyed massive success in the early 2000s with starring roles in comedies such as “Freaky Friday” and “Mean Girls” but has taken a break from show business in recent years. She chose to return to the screen in the new Netflix romcom “Falling For Christmas” so she could avoid “pressure”.
She said: “I wanted to do something where people felt like I hadn’t left. You know a lot of people say ‘comeback’ and stuff, and that puts a lot of pressure on the situation, and I’m not one that wants that attention.
“I’m not the kind of person that thinks about the movies I’ve done and how well-versed I am in this industry.”
The “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” star - who started out in the industry as a child playing the dual leading role of twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in Disney hit “The Parent Trap” but chose to step back from the industry almost a decade ago over personal reasons – went on to add that she “loves the routine” of working on a movie set.
She told WhoWhatWear: “I love the routine! I love my matcha latte, or now, I’ve switched to oat-milk coffee, which I feel fancy even saying. I am that really cheery person every morning on set.
“I love greeting my crew and doing my own audio mic. And I always look forward to my short 30-minute lunch break. It just excites me. Audiences need to see that we actually had fun making (the film).”