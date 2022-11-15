Lindsay Lohan does not want the ‘attention’ of a career comeback

Lindsay Lohan does not want the “attention” that comes with a career revival. The 36-year-old actress enjoyed massive success in the early 2000s with starring roles in comedies such as “Freaky Friday” and “Mean Girls” but has taken a break from show business in recent years. She chose to return to the screen in the new Netflix romcom “Falling For Christmas” so she could avoid “pressure”.

She said: “I wanted to do something where people felt like I hadn’t left. You know a lot of people say ‘comeback’ and stuff, and that puts a lot of pressure on the situation, and I’m not one that wants that attention. “I’m not the kind of person that thinks about the movies I’ve done and how well-versed I am in this industry.” The “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” star - who started out in the industry as a child playing the dual leading role of twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in Disney hit “The Parent Trap” but chose to step back from the industry almost a decade ago over personal reasons – went on to add that she “loves the routine” of working on a movie set.