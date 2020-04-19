Lindsay Lohan reveals what lockdown life is like in Dubai

"Mean Girls" star Lindsay Lohan has revealed that Dubai residents need a permit to go to the supermarket during the coronavirus lockdown. The 33-year-old actress - who lives in the United Arab Emirates city - has been locked inside her home as the government guidelines in Dubai are "very strict" and residents can be fined for leaving their home without a valid reason. Appearing via video call on "Lights Out with David Spade", she explained: "It is very strict here. You are not allowed outside, they take it very seriously." The "Back To Me" singer also revealed residents are being reprimanded if they are caught breaking any of the regulations. She said: "Just one person can go out of the house at a time. If you don't have a reason or aren't approved for a permit to go to the supermarket, are found without gloves or a mask, or surpass 90 minutes."

Lindsay moved to Dubai six years ago and travels between the Middle East and her family home in New York, but hasn't been back to her old home in Los Angeles in 10 years after the paparazzi scared her off.

She said: "I live here, yep, I have been here for about six years. But I go to New York a lot to see my family ... and I was in London before this. I haven't been to LA in over 10 years.

"The paparazzi definitely scared me a lot [in LA], but I haven't had any real reasons to [come back] recently."

However, since the release of her new song, Lindsay was planning to travel to the US on her promotional tour before the virus.

Though she previously revealed she is planning to leave the UAE to revive her acting career and is hoping to star in a sequel to her hit film 'Mean Girls' with the original cast and writer Tina Fey.

She said: "I was hanging on to [Mean Girls] for a really long time, I wanted to come back with a 'Mean Girls 2'. With the same cast, and work with Tina [Fey] ... that was really what I wanted. I was really excited to do that. That's all in their hands really."