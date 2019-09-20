Lindsay Lohan. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Lindsay Lohan has revealed that she has just split up with her mystery boyfriend. The 33-year-old actress revealed on Friday that she had just split up with her mystery boyfriend and she was "having a day".

Although she did not name the secret lover, during an interview on "The Kyle and Jackie O Show", Lindsay said: "I was seeing someone and we broke up today. You wouldn't even know who he was. I had a bit of a day."

Meanwhile, Lindsay recently revealed that she is set to launch a new TV series after her reality show 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' was axed by MTV.

In an interview on Australia's 'Studio 10', she said she is "writing a TV series that will come out in America. Almost like a reality show, but not a reality show".

Lindsay added that she will star in the show with her family and said her participation will involve "kind of being a puppet master".

And the star is also working on her musical comeback with her new single 'Xanax'.

Lindsay hasn't released a song since her 2008 single 'Bossy' but fans were treated to a 30-second teaser of her upcoming single on 'The Kris Fade Show' on Virgin Radio Dubai recently.

Host Kris introduced the song, which will be released "very, very soon" and said: "The song is called 'Xanax'. It's about anxiety and pressure and just taking care of yourself. And I think that's really, really cool. I think there's a really cool message behind it."

On the new track, Lindsay sings: "Would you like to sit next to me? When you kiss me, I can't breathe/ I try to stay away from you, but you get me high/ Only person in this town that I like/ Guess I can take one more trip for the night--just for the night."

In May, Lindsay told fans she was preparing to return to her singing career and had been busy in the recording studio.

She shared a photo of herself in a dimly lit studio booth and simply captioned the Instagram post with a headphones emoji.

The following day, she shared another post, seemingly from the same studio, in which she was singing into a mic.

This one was again captioned with emojis but this time of music notes and a microphone.

Lindsay then confirmed she was busy recording new songs by sharing a news report featuring the studio speculation on her Twitter account and commenting: "Hard At Work (sic)".

The "Freaky Friday" star - who previously released two albums, 'Speak' and 'A Little More Personal (Raw)', in 2004 and 2005 respectively - also admitted she was hoping to work with her younger sister Aliana Lohan on new music, if her MTV show 'Lindsay's Lohan Beach Club', which saw her revive 'Bossy', was renewed for a second season.

She: "My sister is coming out with her record and I want to support her in that.

"We've talked about writing together and maybe doing something together if we have season two (of 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club'), or just in general."

However, the show was axed after one season, reportedly due to the lack of drama.

An insider previously explained: "There was a renewal idea that producers hoped would perk it up for a second season. It would be turned into a show about Lindsay and [her mother] Dina and [sister] Ali, [but] that wasn't going to happen.

"The show didn't have enough drama but that's not where [Lohan] is at with her life anymore. Their personal business doesn't need to be aired on television; it's already in the papers anyway."