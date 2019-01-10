Lindsay Lohan. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Lindsay Lohan has claimed she made up with Kim Kardashian West after their row over the reality star's cornrows last year.



The 'Freaky Friday' star traded insults with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star over the latter's cornrows last year, but during a game of 'Plead the Filth' on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday (09.01.19), the 32-year-old actress said the pair have made up and were able to joke about their falling out.





She said: "I love Kim ... I just was confused by the braids, We're friends."





The 38-year-old reality star had been accused of cultural appropriation after posting an image of her blonde braids on her Instagram account, and likened her hairstyle to that of Bo Derek, the actress who wore a similar braided hairstyle in the 1979 movie '10'.





The controversy led her to clash with the 'Mean Girls' star, who admitted to being "confused" by Kim's new look, after a photograph of her braids were shared by celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.





But Kim - who has also posted a series of near-nude images that showed off her the temporary hairstyle - snapped back at Lindsay, mocking her for apparently adopting an unnatural accent when she started living overseas.





She wrote: "You know what's confusing..... Your sudden foreign accent (sic)"





Lindsay addressed her accent change during the round of 'Plead the Filth', admitting that she can "pick things up very quickly".





Kim also received support from her younger sister Khloe at the time.





The 34-year-old star tweeted: "I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly's Instagram's from the day! Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY (sic)"





Meanwhile, Lindsay also addressed reports she hooked up with 'Vanderpump Rules' star Jax Taylor in 2017.





She said: "Lisa (Vanderpump), I love you, but I've never met him."





Lindsay's denial that anything happened comes after Jax, 39, claimed something did go on between them.





Speaking in 2017, he said: "There was a little situation.



