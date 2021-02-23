Lionel Richie and his girlfriend’s age gap leaves Black Twitter gobsmacked

When it comes to love, especially with a lot of celebrities, age is nothing but a number. After all, love knows no boundaries. That said, the 71-year singer set Twitter ablaze when Mzansi learnt that his longtime girlfriend Lisa Parigi is four decades younger than him. The “American Idol” judge and his model girlfriend have been together since 2014. Parigi is reportedly in her early 30's and grew up in Switzerland. She an entrepreneur and a lifestyle blogger. In a 2016 interview with Mirror, Richie said while he’s open to being a father again after meeting Parigi, marriage is not on the cards for him.

“I’m willing to become a father again. I might have just let a secret slip there, but so be it - Lisa and I are cool with the idea of children.

“Marriage, on the other hand, is a very different issue, it’s a bad idea for men,” he told the publication.

He added: “I’ve been there twice and it was very expensive for me. I’ve no idea to go there a third time - women have killed it for me. Kids aren’t the problem - ex-wives are. That’s why I won’t marry again, but I’m happy to commit in other ways.”

Although there are just under 40 years between them, judging from the social media posts, Richie and Parigi seem to be happy in love.

Mzansi weighs in on the relationship, particularly because the American singer is about twice the girlfriend’s age.

Then again, he doesn't look anything older than forty.

Check out some of the reaction on Twitter.

Lionel Richie, 71, and his Bae, Lisa Parigi, 30, I call it love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PonnFxFxyQ — Mtembezi ™ (@AdamMaina_) February 22, 2021

Lionel Richie with his new Bae, he's 71 and she's 30, love wins ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6csW7dhlFa — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) February 22, 2021

Lionel Richie inspires me to never give up on love, that I can find true love from granddaughter's friend pic.twitter.com/jSfz8zYK1u — Thαßo De Jαneíro (@ThaboDJaneiroSA) February 22, 2021

Lionel Richie is getting praises maar Seputla Sebogodi (Kenneth Mashaba) was dragged pic.twitter.com/k7gd6XcJ7o — Ngwana Motswala⚬ (@CLIFF_Thbz) February 22, 2021

Richie married his college sweetheart, Brenda Harvey in 1975.

In 1986, while still married to Harvey, Richie had an affair with Diane Alexander. Richie and Harvey divorced in August 1993, after nearly 18 years of marriage.

Two years after his divorce was finalised, Richie then married Alexander. The pair divorced in 2004 have two children, Miles Brockman and Sofia Richie.