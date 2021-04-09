Lionel Richie is supportive of his daughter Sofia Richie's new romance

Lionel Richie reportedly thinks his daughter Sofia Richie and her new boyfriend Elliot Grainge are a “perfect match”, as he's supportive of the new couple. The 22-year-old model recently went Instagram official with her new beau Elliot – who is a music executive and is the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge – and sources have now claimed her famous father Lionel couldn’t be happier with his daughter’s choice of partner. A source told E! News: "Sofia and Elliot have known each other for years but just recently became romantic. They weren't close growing up but Lionel has been friends with Elliot's father and has worked with him for years. “Lionel completely adores [Elliot]. He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together. “They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year. She thinks he's hilarious and loves that he is a chill guy."

The insider also claimed that whilst the relationship is "very new”, Sofia is "very interested" in getting "serious" with 27-year-old Elliot.

Sofia and Elliot made their relationship Instagram official on Wednesday when Sofia shared pictures of herself and her new beau kissing.

Their romance was first reported earlier this week when a separate source said the pair were “happy together and having fun”.

They said: “They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia’s brother, Miles. It’s very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes.

“Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun.”

The new romance comes after Sofia had a brief fling with Matthew Morton following her split from 37-year-old Scott Disick last year after almost three years together.

And Scott recently revealed on an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that their split was partly caused by his continued close relationship with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he has his three children - Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six.

Speaking to Kourtney - who is now in a relationship with Travis Barker - he said: “I don't know, I just think people come into our lives and think it's maybe easier than it is.

“To be with you or to be with me … it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage.

“And it’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together, and are friends.

“When you first get with someone everybody is like, making changes and 'Oh, I'll do anything because I'm so happy or so in love and so excited.’ But then, when it sinks in and it becomes real life, it's a lot different.”