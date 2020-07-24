Lisa Marie Presley refuses to go back home after son’s suicide

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Lisa Marie Presley won't return to her home following her son's suicide. The 52-year-old singer has been staying in a Beverly Hills hotel due to a mould problem at her house in Calabasas, California, and after Benjamin Keough returned to the abode to take his own life earlier this month, she's now decided not to go back there and is renting a new place. Lisa Marie previously met with police at the house after Benjamin's girlfriend, Diana Pinto, found his body, but she's now on the lookout for a new home because she can't bear the idea of reliving that day. A source told The Sun newspaper: "They were already dealing with the mold problem and now Lisa doesn't want to return, she is too distressed and doesn't ever want to relive that morning. "She had been looking for a rental while staying at the hotel, going back and forth to the house only to sort things out, and she's now found somewhere.

"It's the right place for the family to hole up for a while and grieve privately as they navigate this awful time in their lives."

Lisa Marie - who also has Riley Keough with first husband Danny Keough and 11-year-old twins Finley and Harper with estranged spouse Michael Lockwood - has a strong support network around her and is doing her best to keep things together for the sake of her other children.

The insider said: "Lisa has had a lot of guests coming and going at the new house, and there are more than a dozen people staying with her at the moment, including family, friends, assistants and nannies.

"She's definitely not alone dealing with this tragedy and has a lot of help and support as they plan Ben's funeral and celebrate his short life.

"This is not something Lisa ever imagined she would go through, losing a child has shattered her, but she's trying to stay as strong as possible for her girls."