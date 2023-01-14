Lisa Marie Presley's 'spiritualist' memorial

Lisa Marie Presley is set for a "spiritualist" memorial before being laid to rest at Graceland. The 54-year-old daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley will have her final resting place at her late father's famous estate in Memphis, Tennessee and insiders have suggested that Deepak Chopra - who spoke at her son Benjamin Keough's funeral in 2020 - will have a role in the ceremony.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "She will be buried at Graceland — alongside her father, and also her son Ben. She was also a big fan of Deepak Chopra. Watch video: “He’s a spiritualist and an expert in alternative medicine who spoke at her son’s funeral, so it’s likely he may be asked to do the same for Lisa."

Friends of Marie Presley explained that the musician "never really managed to find peace" after Keough's suicide. The insider explained: "She never really managed to find peace. There always seemed to be something going on to cause her stress and pain, although losing Ben was the very worst of all. “It sent her spiralling again, and although she’d been in and out of treatment there is no getting past the simple fact that she never quite managed to stay on track.

