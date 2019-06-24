Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus. Picture: Reuters

Queen Radio returned over the weekend and while the focus was supposed to be on Nicki Minaj's new single "Megatron", it was her dragging Miley Cyrus that stole the show.



After a two month hiatus, the "Chun Li" rapper returned to the public eye on Friday when she dropped her new song "Megatron" with an accompanying music video.





The single received mixed reactions with many saying that it's a cute summer bop but not anything new from Minaj.





During the "Good Form" rapper's radio show some of the topics discussed included her pending marriage to fiance Kenneth Petty and her upcoming album along with her US tour.





However, it was her response Cyrus saying "I love Nicki, but I listen to Cardi" in her new song "Cattitude" featuring RuPaul that had tongues wagging.





In the fiery segment, Minaj said: "Hold on, a Perdue chicken can never talk to me about queens. But I do notice a lot of Perdue chickens recently trying to say a queen's name for clout. That's always been happening. That's what she did in the first place and then she cried. You know, the white girl cry and made the black girl seem like she was the bad guy."





The "Anaconda" rapper continued: "In the first place, she disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. I had just seen her sucking Mike Will's d**k in the studio. Like, you sucked all that d**k, only to come out looking like a Perdue f**king chicken on stage, and then got mad and went back to country music. Sit yo’ stupid a** down. (sic)"





As of yet, Cyrus hasn't responded to Minaj's story.





Warning explicit language





Listen to the rant below: