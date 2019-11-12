Nicki Minaj has vowed to stop using Instagram if her "likes" are no longer visible, because she doesn't think taking away the feature is "better".
The photo sharing app recently announced plans to hide the number of people who have "liked" pictures on the site for other people, meaning the only person who will be able to see the engagement on their content is the owner of the post.
And whilst many have applauded the decision - which is believed to help people combat the pressures of social media - Nicki, 36, has said she'll stop using Instagram if they implement this feature, because she doesn't think it's any "better".
The "Anaconda" hitmaker tweeted: "I'm not posting on IG after this week cuz they removing the likes. Hmmmm what should I get into now? Think of all the time I'll have with my new life.
"They took away your engagements in the first place by disrupting the algorithm. Then they boost it to show you how much better this new iPhone is. I mean how much better this new IG feature is. - lemme guess, u don't believe your iPhone messes up when the new iPhone comes out... (sic)"