Little Mix post first photo as a trio after Jesy Nelson's exit

British girl band Little Mix on Friday posted their first photo as a three-member group after Jesy Nelson left the band earlier this month. In a new post shared on the Little Mix official Instagram account, the current members -- Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall -- are seen striking a happy pose. "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Mixers. We hope you have the most magical day xx," the caption reads. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) This is the first post by Little Mix since the band confirmed on December 14 that Jesy had decided to split. The band had announced Jesy's exit with a post that read: "After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix.

“This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy. We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being."

"We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.

“We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans.

“We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us. We're looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour," the post had added.

Jesy had said in a statement: "The truth is recently being in the band has really token a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.

"There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.

“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I'm announcing I'm leaving Little Mix.

“I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy.

“I'm ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I'm not sure what it's going to look like right now, but I hope you'll still be there to support me," she added.