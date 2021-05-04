Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed she and Andre Gray are expecting their first child together.

The Little Mix singer is expecting her first child with fiance Andre Gray and "can't wait" to welcome their baby into the world.

Alongside a series of pictures showing off her growing bump in a green bra top and flowing cape, Leigh-Anne wrote on Instagram on Tuesday: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. [heart and heart eye emojis] (sic)"

The 29-year-old star recently praised her footballer partner as her "backbone" and admitted she finds his attitude towards race "inspiring".

She said: "Andre is like my backbone. If I didn’t have someone like that through this experience, I don’t know what I would have done. We’ve always had amazing talks about [experiencing racism], from when we’ve met. I love how pro-Black he is. It’s inspiring for me."

And the “Salute” singer wants to be a role model for other young Black girls.

She added: "There's only so much you can take of feeling like you are the invisible one, or you’re being overlooked. There had to come a point where I see this as my power and I now do. It is.

"Being Black is my power. And I want young Black girls around the world to see that. One of the reasons I didn’t want to speak at the beginning was because I was so scared of offending [Little Mix fans] and losing them. But I just thought: this is not about me. The reason that I am here, in this position, is for me to speak out and do something."

The couple got engaged last May after five years of dating and Leigh-Anne previously revealed they were both excited to tie the knot.

She explained: "I'm just excited. We both want it so bad. It's always been hard though with obviously being in the group and never knowing when to go, 'Right girls, I'm going to go off and do this thing'.

"It's not something I've actually really thought about because we're always so busy, but it's in the back of my head.

"If I wasn't in Little Mix we probably would have started planning already. We're both really excited so when the time comes, then yeah, we'll be ready."