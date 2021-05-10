Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards is pregnant

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has revealed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Little Mix singer is expecting her first child with her "soulmate", Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and is excited to be embarking on the "wild journey" of pregnancy and parenthood.

Alongside photos of her growing bump, including one picture with Alex, the 27-year-old singer wrote on Instagram: "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate.

"Me + Him = You [world and heart emojis]

"We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox! (sic)"

Perrie's baby news comes just a week after her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced she is also expecting a baby with her fiance Andre Gray.

Like Perrie - who has been dating Alex for four years - Leigh-Anne showed off her bump on Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

She wrote alongside her picture: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. [heart and heart eye emojis] (sic)"

And after making the news public, the “Black Magic” singer admitted it was a huge relief to be able to speak openly about it.

She said: "I'm having a baby! It feels so weird saying it as I've been hiding it for so long.

“I just feel relieved that I can embrace my bump so I feel good. It's such sensitive information and I wanted to be the one to tell the world.

“This felt like the right time to bring it out and say it. It's scary ... I wanted to enjoy the moment and I was scared that it was going to come out and I wasn't going to be able to control that.

“You want to own it yourself. I'm happy I got to release that imagery!"