Lizzo, Chance The Rapper and more set to perform at BET Awards

Lizzo, Chance The Rapper, Roddy Ricch and many more are set to perform at the 2022 BET Awards. A stellar list of performers have been confirmed for the upcoming music ceremony which takes place on Sunday, June 26 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, and Muni Long are also set to grace the BET stage. Doja Cat leads the nominations with six to her name, including Best Female R'n'B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, BET Her, Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration for 'Kiss Me More' with SZA. Sean 'Diddy' Combs will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hollywood star Taraji P. Henson is set to host the star-studded ceremony. Meanwhile, the awards show was recently in the headlines after rapper Lil Nas X accused organisers of snubbing him from the nominations because he was gay. In response, BET said: "Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts.

“No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy." Still not happy, the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker replied: "These are literally just buzz words placed together." Related Video: