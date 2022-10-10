Lizzo hits back at Kanye West over weight jibes

Lizzo seemingly hit back at Kanye West on stage after the rapper took aim at her weight in a controversial interview with “Fox News” host Tucker Carlson. The pop star appeared to refer to “Stronger” hitmaker’s comments without mentioning him by name during her concert at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Friday after West suggested her size is “unhealthy” during an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight”.

Story continues below Advertisement

During her show, Lizzo told the audience: “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf****** name in their motherf****** mouth for no motherf****** reason.” Watch video: The singer said: “I’m minding my fat black beautiful business,” before going on to joke about moving to Canada.

“Can I stay here (in Canada)? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?” Lizzo seemed to hammer home her point by sharing a clip from her stage show on her Instagram page which showed her with a spotlight on her face as the message “My body, my choice” was illuminated across her torso. It comes after West discussed Lizzo’s weight with Tucker Carlson and appeared to suggest she is setting a bad example, telling the Fox News presenter: “Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine, Harley Pasternak.

Story continues below Advertisement

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots – that’s a term, it’s like telemarketer callers – on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy.” He said: “Let’s get aside from the fact whether it’s fashion and Vogue – which it’s not – or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.” Host Carlson then asked West why the media would want to promote “unhealthiness among the population” and he replied: “It’s a genocide of the black race. They want to kill us in any way they can.”

Story continues below Advertisement