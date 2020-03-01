Lizzo is considering having children

The ‘Juice’ hitmaker has said that following a recent break-up, she considered her future to be lonely, insisting she’d have “no children” and only “two friends”, but has now revealed she’s changed her way of thinking, and is now “open to the idea” of starting a family. Speaking about her split, she said: “As f***ed up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience. I’m not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. The pain is human experience.” And of her outlook on her future, she added: “It’s different now. Like my relationship with my family, I’m working on that. I open myself up to friendships. I open myself up to the idea of children, which is big for me, because my albums are my babies.” Lizzo, 31, has received criticism on social media for her figure, and the curvy star also insisted her life is “so much more” than her weight. She said: “I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career. It’s not a trend.”

And although she has struggled with “body dysmorphia” in the past - which is defined as a mental health disorder in which a person obsesses over a perceived flaw in their appearance - the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer says she’s now “come to terms” with the way she looks.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, she explained: “I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved. The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo recently slammed the hypocrisy of body-shaming men, saying that men don't face the same level of scrutiny as their female counterparts.

She said: "What does that tell you about the oppressor? What does that tell you about men? Get it together, we don't talk about your d**k sizes, do we?

"I don't think I'm any different than any of the other great women who've come before me that had to literally be politicised just to be sexual ... you know what I mean? Just to exist."

Bang Showbiz