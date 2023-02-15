Lizzo 'looks happier than ever'

Lizzo "looks the happiest she's ever been". The 34-year-old singer is loving life with her boyfriend, Myke Wright, and she's been "glowing" over recent days, as Mike joined her at the BBC Radio 1 studio in London.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Lizzo and Myke are smitten. "When she was being interviewed, Myke was grinning through the glass at her, and when she came out, they had a hug and a kiss. Watch video:

"Lizzo looks the happiest she’s ever been. She’s glowing." The singer - whose real name is Melissa Jefferson - recently attended the BRIT Awards in London before performing in the BBC Live Lounge, and Wright has been by her side throughout. By contrast, Lizzo previously revealed that she felt "unlovable" when she met her boyfriend for the first time.

The chart-topping singer met Wright in 2016 on the set of “Wonderland”, their MTV show - but Lizzo confessed that she didn't feel ready for a relationship at the time. She shared: "I had a lot of s*** to do, and I still was very much in my 'I feel unlovable' place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise. "Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defences up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur."

