Lizzo believes her popularity is down to wanting to make the world a "kinder and happier" place.
The "Good as Hell" hitmaker's creative output comes from a place of wanting to be a "kinder and happier" person herself and she says that is having an impact on her fans around the world.
According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Lizzo - who performed a four-song medley at the BRIT Awards at The O2 arena in London on Tuesday night - said: "I wanted to be a kinder, happier person and the fact that now it's impacting the world means the worlds to be kinder and nicer to each other.