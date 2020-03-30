Lizzo urges people to "let love spread" during the coronavirus pandemic

Lizzo has urged people to "let love spread" during the coronavirus pandemic and to stay in contact with one another. The "Good As Hell" hitmaker urged her fans to adhere to social distancing guidelines to help slow the spread of the disease, but doesn't want the measures to "tear us apart" so stressed the importance of staying in touch with loved ones in the absence of being able to meet up in person. Speaking via video link to Sir Elton John during the "iHeart Living Room Concert For America" on Sunday, she said: "You cannot let this tear us apart. The social distancing is something we are doing for our health, but we have to come together closer as a people. "Call a friend that you haven't spoken to in a while, call a family member. This is a very real pandemic. I know we watch TV and we see a lot of fear on television, but you can't let the fear spread faster than the virus. We have to let love spread. So that's what I've been practicing every single day." During their conversation, Elton spoke of how "proud" he feels of Lizzo, while the "Juice" singer admitted she had always bonded with her family over their love of the British star's songs.

Elton said: "It's been an amazing year and a half for you, and I'm so thrilled for you because I adore what you do. You're so authentic; you just go out there and do it. You bring people together ... I'm so proud of you."

Lizzo replied: "You really got a point about bringing people together. As artists, we're able to do that even when you can't physically be there.

"Your music has been with me my entire life. You always brought me closer to my family. I think we can learn from that and continue to bring people together through music ... and through connecting through our social media, like you calling me. Heeeey!"

In response, Elton belted out a snatch of one of Lizzo's own songs.

He said: "Yours does to me too. When anything goes wrong in my life, I just blame it on my juice, heeeey! I got to blame it on my juice!"

He added: "You're an inspiration."