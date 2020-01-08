Lizzo volunteered at an Australian foodbank to help victims of the regions devastating wildfires.
The "Juice" hitmaker took some time out from her gigs Down Under to attend Melbourne's Foodbank, where she helped hundreds of volunteers pack food hampers.
Sharing the news on their Facebook account, they wrote: "Beautiful Lizzo stopped by our Foodbank Victoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies who have been working tirelessly for the past 6 days. What a star, she even packed hampers for fire-affected regions. Thank you for the support (sic)"
Meanwhile, Lizzo previously pledged her support for those battling the wildfires.