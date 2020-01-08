Lizzo volunteers at Australian foodbank









Lizzo at the Foodbank. Picture: Twitter Lizzo volunteered at an Australian foodbank to help victims of the regions devastating wildfires. The "Juice" hitmaker took some time out from her gigs Down Under to attend Melbourne's Foodbank, where she helped hundreds of volunteers pack food hampers. Sharing the news on their Facebook account, they wrote: "Beautiful Lizzo stopped by our Foodbank Victoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies who have been working tirelessly for the past 6 days. What a star, she even packed hampers for fire-affected regions. Thank you for the support (sic)" Meanwhile, Lizzo previously pledged her support for those battling the wildfires.

oh my god lizzo is literally out here helping pack food hampers for australian bushfire victims in the middle of her tour pic.twitter.com/0TiV6EpG92 — brooke (@oscarissaacs) January 8, 2020

In an impassioned video, she shared: "Good morning from Brisbane, Australia, Queensland. Being over here in Australia has really given me a real time view into what's happening with these devastating fires and for all of my followers who are mostly American, I just want to say that this is a global crisis.

I don't want to politicise anything. This isn't a political issue at this point, this is a human issue. The CO2 emissions that are being created by this fire are staggering and it affects the world. They don't rise into the atmosphere and suddenly float out of the Australian borderlines and go, 'Oh, no, this is an Australian issue, let's just hover around Australia.' No, these CO2 emissions will affect the entire earth.

All of our atmosphere, all of our air. I think sometimes we have a really micro almost nationalist view of what's going on and I think sometimes you look at something that's happening in another country you automatically go, 'Oh, well, you know that's not going to happen to us, that's not our problem, that's another country.' But we're all connected on this planet. This is the Earth and we share this as a home."