LOOK: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna 'spent Christmas in Barbados'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A$AP Rocky spent Christmas with Rihanna's family in Barbados. The 32-year-old rap star recently started dating the chart-topping singer, and a source close to the celebrity couple claims spending Christmas together was an "obvious step" in their relationship. The insider told “Entertainment Tonight”: "Spending Christmas together was an obvious step for Rihanna and A$AP. "They've known each other for so long as friends and in a work setting, which makes it so easy for them to get along, travel together and be involved in each other’s lives to the full extent. They always have such a good time together and definitely seem in love." Rihanna and ASAP Rocky together in Barbados 🇧🇧 pic.twitter.com/FLakQje0Ug — badgalriri (@ibelieverihanna) December 26, 2020 Rihanna, 32, was born and raised on the island, while A$AP 's dad is also from Barbados.

In fact, their connection to the island is said to have helped bring them closer together over recent months.

A source previously explained: "Rihanna relates to A$AP and it feels natural, easy and fun.

"She feels very comfortable around him since they’ve known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados."

Last month, meanwhile, the celebrity duo were described as being "inseparable".

Rihanna was also said to be "very happy" with the rap star.

Speaking about their burgeoning romance, a source explained at the time: "They've been inseparable the past few weeks.

"It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it. They've always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common.

"They both are very much about helping out in the communities where they grew up A$AP is generous, and so is Rihanna. A$AP is known for being a great guy.

"Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP."