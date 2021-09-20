LOOK: Adele makes Rich Paul romance Instagram official

Adele and Rich Paul have made their relationship Instagram official. The 33-year-old singer has 39 million followers on the photo-sharing platform and she's taken to Instagram to post some new snaps of herself and the 39-year-old sports agent.

Adele - who finalised her divorce from Simon Konecki earlier this year - captioned the pictures with a simple heart emoji. In the snaps, the London-born star wears a black Schiaparelli gown, which also features a cloud-like off-the-shoulder detail. Adele is also seen sporting a pair of pearl earrings that are suspended in gold teeth, while Rich - who is the agent of several high-profile sports stars, including LeBron James and Ben Simmons - poses alongside his new girlfriend in a photo booth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele) Adele hasn't actually released an album since “25” in 2015, but she's been tipped to make her live comeback in December. The award-winning star - who has Angelo, eight, with her ex-husband - is reportedly planning to mark the release of her long-awaited new album with a gig in Las Vegas - her first live event in over four years - on 10 December, which will be broadcast around the world. A source recently explained: "Adele’s new album is the most highly-anticipated record of the year. It’s been a long time coming but her label wants it released before Christmas and have their sights set on a performance in Vegas.