LOOK: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas wear matching heart necklaces

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Actors Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas have displayed their affection for each other by wearing pendants in the shape of half of a heart. The "Knives Out" actress was photographed in April wearing her heart necklace while out for a stroll with Affleck in Los Angeles. As for Affleck, his necklace was visible when the "Batman" star arrived to meet de Armas in Venice, California, on Friday, reports US Magazine. It was confirmed in March that the couple are dating after the pair were seen vacationing together in Costa Rica and Cuba. A source had said in April that the two are smitten with each other.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck have been spotted wearing matching heart necklaces. pic.twitter.com/0LxbGSwWCG — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) May 9, 2020

"Ben is very supportive of Ana and tells her how amazing she is," the source said at the time.

"Ana's friends are constantly telling her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he is so charming, cool and fun. They're so happy for her."

The couple, who met while shooting for their movie "Deep Water" in 2019, have been enjoying their time together despite the coronavirus quarantine.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck find themselves locked out of their house.

(May 7, 2020) pic.twitter.com/w1caEPB2Ur — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) May 7, 2020

Affleck and the "No Time to Die" star have frequently been photographed taking walks together throughout their neighbourhood.

"Ana and Ben are so in love and they are just enjoying the moment and are quarantined together and happy," the source added.