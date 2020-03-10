LOOK: Ben Affleck spotted getting cosy with Ana de Armas

Hollywood star Ben Affleck and actress Ana de Armas sparked dating rumour after they were spotted getting mushy during their outing in Cuba.

After wrapping up filming of thriller "Deep Water", the co-stars were seen having dinner in her native place Cuba.

The actors were spotted while out to eat and walking around Havana on Thursday. The two were photographed smiling and laughing on a walk around the Cuban capital. They also posed with fans, reports people.com.





In one group picture, Ana, 31, stands in front of Affleck, 47, as they smile while surrounded by fans. In another from a different outing, they are in a restaurant along with a cook.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck take pictures with fans in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/ys8V6k5IwE — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 6, 2020

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck visit an art museum in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/FUohAFglSu — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 6, 2020

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck at an airport in Costa Rica. pic.twitter.com/SgteET93XT — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 8, 2020

The sightings come after the pair wrapped filming on "Deep Water", a sexual thriller from "Fatal Attraction" director Adrian Lyne.





According to a source, the pair left Havana on Saturday night and were seen making out in the airport before they boarded their private jet.





"They are definitely dating," added the source.



