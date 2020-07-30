LOOK: Beyoncé and Rihanna send Megan Thee Stallion flowers

Megan Thee Stallion was sent flowers from Beyoncé and Rihanna after she was shot earlier this month. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old rapper was hospitalised after sustaining wounds "as a result of a crime that was committed against" her. And Megan has been inundated with well-wishes since the incident, and this week she revealed her “Savage” remix collaborator, Beyoncé, sent her some flowers with a sweet message. The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker shared a screenshot of a tweet by Chart Data which stated that their remix has sold over three million copies worldwide, along with a snap of the beautiful bouquet on Instagram. The note from the “Crazy in Love” hitmaker - whose husband Jay-Z is the boss at Megan's record label Roc Nation - reads: "Queen, Sending You All My Love. God Bless, Beyonce."

And Megan captioned the post: "thank y'all. (sic)"

Rihanna also sent a floral gift to the rapper, who is an ambassador for her Savage X Fenty brand, and included a get well soon message.

The “Work” hitmaker wrote: "Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg!

"Just know you've got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way!

"Love Rihanna and the Fenty Corp gang."

Just days ago, Megan revealed she was shot in both feet in what was the "worst experience of [her] life" - and she blasted those poking fun at her.

The music star admitted it was "super scary" undergoing surgery following the incident earlier this month, and the star insisted she "didn't deserve to get shot".

She said: "I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the s*** taken out, to get the bullets taken out.

"I had to get surgery. It was super scary."

Megan also insisted the incident is "nothing to joke about", after media personality Draya Michele, 35, apologised to her last week for making light of the situation.

Speaking on an emotional Instagram Live, she added: "I see a lot of people painting fake a** narratives and making up stories, but I also see a lot of people being very supportive and sending prayers and I just really appreciate that.

"It was just the worst experience of my life, and it's not funny. It's nothing to joke about and it's nothing for y'all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn't put my hands on nobody. I didn't deserve to get shot.

"Thank God that the bullets didn't touch bones. They didn't break tendons.

"A b**** is alive and well and strong as f***.

"I'm ready to get back to regular programming with my own hot girl s***."

50 Cent also said sorry to Megan after he shared a meme that made light of the incident.