Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were seen sharing a kiss and holding hands during their reunion backstage at the SAG Awards on Sunday night.
The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star and his ex-wife - who tied the knot in 2000, before divorcing in 2005 - set tongues wagging when they reunited at the star-studded bash in Los Angeles, 15 years after their marriage dissolved.
The Hollywood stars bumped into each other on the red carpet and, Jennifer - who won the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series for "The Morning Show" - could be seen leaning in for a kiss on the cheek, whilst the 56-year-old actor held onto the 50-year-old former "Friends" star's hand.