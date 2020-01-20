LOOK: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston kiss and hold hands at SAG Awards









Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Bang Showbiz Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were seen sharing a kiss and holding hands during their reunion backstage at the SAG Awards on Sunday night.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star and his ex-wife - who tied the knot in 2000, before divorcing in 2005 - set tongues wagging when they reunited at the star-studded bash in Los Angeles, 15 years after their marriage dissolved.

The Hollywood stars bumped into each other on the red carpet and, Jennifer - who won the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series for "The Morning Show" - could be seen leaning in for a kiss on the cheek, whilst the 56-year-old actor held onto the 50-year-old former "Friends" star's hand.

please brad pitt and jennifer aniston are so cute pic.twitter.com/6GG9wFKQ9v — becca (@laurieslaurence) January 20, 2020





The pair also looked on lovingly at each other when they gave their respective speeches.





Another look at Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston winning her statue for #TheMorningShow at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Wg6vQm8Q1z — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020





Brad, who scooped Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work on "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", boasted that he'd be joking about his win on dating apps whilst on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.





He quipped: "I go to add this to my Tinder profile, Thank you my brothers and sisters, this means so much. More than I can possibly fathom.





I watch everything, I watch you all and the work has been mesmerising, so I thank you all.





And Brad also joked about the similarities between his character and his own failed marriage to Angelina Jolie.





He said: "Let's be honest, It was a difficult part - a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch. It's big."





Jennifer - who divorced second husband Justin Theroux in 2017 - could be seen beaming from the audience.



