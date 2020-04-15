LOOK: Britney Spears inspired by Beyoncé

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Britney Spears is taking inspiration from Beyoncé in her journey of self-acceptance. The 'Toxic' singer has again urged her Instagram followers to stop being "mean" to her for posting multiple similar photos on her account as she is just showing how much her own self-worth has improved. Referencing the former Destiny's Child star's song "Flawless", Britney wrote: "It's getting more official each day ..... the bright enlightening patterns of self love. "If you don't believe me just look at what God is demonstrating for us to do each day for ourselves ..... self care and knowing our worth as individuals!!!!!!! "Learning to love You sometimes is the hardest thing to do ... and do you know how I show that ???? By posting whatever the heck I want !!!!

"If I want to post a picture with the same outfit three times ... I will do so and take note from @Beyonce because I am FLAWLESS !!!!

"But seriously .... keep your mean comments to yourselves.(sic)"

Britney's post was accompanied by a quote by Osho about self-acceptance.

It read: "Accept yourself as you are. And that is the most difficult thing in the world, because it goes against your training, education, your culture. From the very beginning you have been told how you should be. Nobody has ever told you that you are good as you are."

The 38-year-old star - who has sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - admitted last month she had been left "hurt" by people criticising her decision to share multiple photos of herself in a white swimsuit.

She wrote: "I've read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts .... saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit.

"For me I get really excited about my posts .... and I like to share them with you all!!!! I've never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background!!!!

"Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings .... and I wanted to share because you really shouldn't be saying all of these mean things to someone you don't even know .... this goes for bullying anyone really!!!!!!(sic)"

Britney urged people to be kinder amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She continued: "Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another .... !!!!!!

"PS I saw some people were offended by me posting about horses yesterday .... I am truly sorry if I offended anyone. I think it's important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people!!!! I love you all .... stay safe .... and be nice!!!!!(sic)"