LOOK: Britney Spears jets out to Hawaii for birthday getaway with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is celebrating her upcoming birthday early with a romantic getaway to Hawaii with her partner Sam Asghari. The “Piece of Me” hitmaker and her longtime partner took a private jet to the island of Maui to celebrate the 38-year-old pop star’s upcoming 39th birthday on December 2. Alongside a snap of the couple standing in front of the plane, Britney wrote on Instagram: “Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration !!!!!!!!! @samasghari (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) Once onboard, the pair tucked into platters of fresh fruit and broccoli. The “Lucky” singer added underneath snaps of the fruit: “I’m doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment !!! PS … I wanted to get creative !!! (sic)”

And once they arrived, Britney shared two selfies of the pair, and captioned the post: “We be like …… in Maui !!!! PS …. don’t mind my hair !!!! (sic)”

The break comes after the mother-of-two lost her bid to stop her father’s control of her estate.

The “Toxic” hitmaker recently filed new documents via her lawyer which asked the courts to strip her father, Jamie Spears, from his position as co-conservator, as she no longer wants him in control of her life and career.

A source claimed Britney - who has been under a conservatorship since her 2008 breakdown - doesn’t want her father involved in making her decisions, because he has “always had a tendency” to ignore her requests.

The insider said: "She feels like he has no respect for her wishes. It's a sad situation. Jamie has always had a tendency to shut down Britney's requests without any discussion.”

During a court hearing last week, a judge declined to suspend Jamie from his role in her conservatorship, but said she would consider future petitions for his suspension or removal.

And during the hearing, Britney’s lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, claimed the ‘Slumber Party’ singer is “afraid” of her dad, and doesn’t want to step foot on stage until he has been ousted from his role as conservator.

He said: “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She also stated that she will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career. We are really at a crossroads.”

In response, one of Jamie’s lawyers, Vivian Lee Thoreen, reportedly accused Samuel of preventing Britney from speaking to Jamie.

In Britney’s original request to have her dad removed from his role, it was claimed she wanted the Bessemer Trust Company, who currently jointly hold the position, to become the sole conservator of her finances.

The “Gimme More” singer - who has sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - had requested earlier this year to have Jamie removed as sole conservator of her business affairs, but was fine to have him stay on as co-conservator, but she now wants his involvement removed entirely.