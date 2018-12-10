Demi Lovato. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Pop star Demi Lovato was spotted kissing Henry Levy during a night out in Malibu over the weekend. The 26-year-old pop star and designer Henry dined at Nobu restaurant in the Californian city over the weekend, and they were seen smooching outside the restaurant.

The duo have so far remained quiet about their relationship status, but photographs taken by E! News also showed Demi and Henry holding hands.

Demi Lovato shows major PDA with designer Henry Levy after their dinner date in Malibu, California. (via E! News) pic.twitter.com/luogAnxXng — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) December 9, 2018

The pair have apparently grown close since Demi spent time in rehab earlier this year after suffering a drug overdose.

An insider previously claimed that Henry - who has also battled substance abuse - was the "perfect" person to help Demi through her troubles.

The source said: "Henry and Demi met a few years ago in rehab.

"They hit it off immediately and became fast friends. Henry takes his sober life very seriously and, when Demi sadly relapsed, they lost touch for some time."

What's more, Demi's friends feel Henry has emerged as a positive influence in her life.

The insider added: "Henry is exactly the friend Demi needs right now. He is a perfect sober friend for her. Her friends feel he is a positive influence on her."

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that while Demi is doing everything she can to remain healthy, she has found her recovery to be a "struggle".

The source said: "[Demi] is in a really great place, but she's doing everything she can to maintain that because she knows every day is a struggle.

"Demi is taking a cautious approach with her recent exit from rehab. She has a sober coach, she is working out and eating healthy, surrounding herself with positive influences ... and splits her time in a sober living facility and at home."