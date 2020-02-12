Demi Lovato's back tattoo "symbolises" her "spiritual awakening".
The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker recently had a "fallen angel" being held up by "four angelic doves" inked on her body by celebrity tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi, and the 27-year-old singer has revealed that the "dark wings" signify the "darkness" she was "shedding" after her she was hospitalised following a near-fatal overdose in July 2018.
Demi - who returned to the stage at this year's Grammys and Super Bowl, her first performances following her hospitalisation - explained in detail the meaning behind her latest body art, writing on Instagram alongside a picture of the ink and Alessandro tattooing her: "I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi.