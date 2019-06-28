Demi Lovato. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Demi Lovato has had the word "me" tattooed on her finger. The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker visited tattoo artist Winter Stone to get a permanent reminder to put herself first etched on the inside of her right ring finger.

Demi shared a photo of the new body art, which is written in a typewriter-esque font, on Instagram and wrote: "Me first [heart emoji] thank you @winterstone for my new forever reminder.. #i[heart emoji]me"

Demi's new tattoo comes a month after she got her "most meaningful" inking to date, an image of her great-grandmother when she was 26.

Showing off the tattoo on Instagram, Demi wrote: "This is for you Mimaw. You at 26 on my arm while I'm 26, and forever. I love you more. Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me.. it's stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten."

Last year, Demi was hospitalised after a drug overdose and the 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker previously revealed she is "sober and grateful to be alive" following her emergency but didn't want to dwell on the details of what had happened to her.

She explained at the time: "If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF ... I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME. Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s**t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal."

Bang Showbiz