DJ Khaled has shared the first picture of his baby son, Aalam, cuddled up to his older brother Asahd.
The 44-year-old star and his wife Nicole Tuck welcomed little Aalam into the world earlier this month and now the 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker has treated fans to a glimpse of the tot.
Khaled took to Instagram to share a photo of his older son, three-year-old Asahd in bed, looking down at his little brother, who was lying next to him swaddled in blankets.
He captioned the post: Brothers! Asahd! And Aalam!
"Jan. 20. 2020. Time 11:42 pm. AALAM 8 ponds [sic] 4 ounces. WE THE BEST! MORE LOVE MORE BLESSINGS! (sic)"