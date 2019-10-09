Drake is "so hurt" after his dad Dennis Graham recently claimed he has lied about their relationship to "sell records".
The "Hotline Bling" hitmaker has opened up about his dad in songs like 'Look What You've Done' in the past as he referenced having an absentee father, but his dad Dennis Graham recently alleged the truth was very different.
Drake reacted to the comments this week as he took to his Instagram Story and wrote: "Woke up today so hurt man.
"My father will say anything to anyone that's willing to listen to him. It's sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that's the people we are stuck with...
"Every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept. (sic)"