LOOK: Dua Lipa's butterfly-themed bash

Dua Lipa's boyfriend Anwar Hadid threw her a butterfly-themed party to celebrate her Grammy win. The “Don't Start Now” hitmaker took home the Best Pop Vocal Album Award for her LP, “Future Nostalgia”, at the recent music awards show and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid helped celebrate her success by throwing her a special themed party to mark the occasion. Sharing a photo of herself holding the giant butterfly-shaped piñata, she captioned the photo: "all the [butterflies] in da world waiting 4 me ... my angel boy @anwarspc (sic)" all the 🦋🦋🦋 in da world waiting 4 me 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 my angel boy Anwar Hadid pic.twitter.com/8KxsWmTEq6 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 16, 2021 As well as the bright pink piñata, there were a number of balloons placed around their living room including lettered ones that spelled out "DUA" as well as pink and confetti balloons. Continuing with the butterfly theme, there was an ornate colourful balloon shaped like the insect whilst Pikachu - in balloon form - also made an appearance.

For the occasion, Dua wore a stunning silver dress complete with strap detailing, whilst Anwar - who the 25-year-old singer has been dating for over a year - looked suave in a button up shirt.

Meanwhile, Dua branded her Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy Award win "insane".

Reflecting on her award, she said: "Oh my goodness. Wow, thank you so much. This is insane. 'Future Nostalgia' means the absolute world to me and it has changed my life in so many ways.

“But one thing that I have really come to realise is how much happiness is so important. I felt really dated at the end of my last album where I felt like I only had to make sad music to feel like it mattered.

“And I'm just so grateful and so honoured because happiness is something we all deserve and need in our lives.

“This means so much. Thanks to my family and friends watching at home, I love you, thank you."

