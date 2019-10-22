"Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick is reportedly dating South African model Tamara Francesconi.
The 32-year-old actor - who previously dated American actress Jessica Serfaty - has been dating the South African model for a number of weeks, and the loved-up duo decided to make their relationship public on Sunday, when they were spotted together in Los Angeles.
A source told The Sun newspaper: "Tamara's head over heels with him and Ed is proud to tell everyone Tamara is his girlfriend.
"His friends and family all approve and think they're a great match."