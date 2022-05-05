LOOK: Instagram troll put in his place after Drake follows and DMs his wife

Some lessons are more painful than others. Just ask Instagram user @ceddybo_ybagnm, who thought he was a smarty-pants when he tried to make fun of Drake by trolling his son in reference to Drake's ghost writing saga. It all started so innocuously as Drake responded to an Instagram post by @LethalShooter in defence of NBA dads who've been receiving criticism for their public support for their sons.

“Imagine your son makes the league and he's Ja Or Melo or Lonzo all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive and it's a right of passage to that the OG's talk shit," Drake commented. "I know I'mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition.” The aforementioned troll then responded, “ya son prolly play with ghost writers."

Drake didn't take kindly to this snide comment, as he responded with a comeback for the ages. “I just followed your girl cause she's prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life.” A quick check of the troll’s profile shows him posing with his wife. When you click on her profile, it shows Drake as one of her recent follows. Bro this Nigga drake a menace 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/GkK1XjoEpW — chris (@christiansbird) May 4, 2022 The troll has since been sharing Instagram stories for several hours, since of all the messages he’s been receiving from Drake fans and also a DM (Direct Message) that Drake sent his wife shortly after he followed her. The DM reads: “I’m here for u ma.”

"Drake got this man down bad after responding to a troll’s comment about his son Adonis….👀 Drizzy hopped in his petty bag, followed dude’s wife & even slid in her DM! 😂😩 📸: Getty Images" Drake got this man down bad after responding to a troll’s comment about his son Adonis….👀 Drizzy hopped in his petty bag, followed dude’s wife & even slid in her DM! 😂😩

📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/k1pVpLdDRV — Power 106 (@Power106LA) May 4, 2022 Wow. As Drake himself once said, let’s see what’s about to happen next, okay? “Can someone please pretend to be my boyfriend, take a picture with me and tag my IG, then talk shit about Drake so he can follow me out of Scorpionic spite," tweeted @bankroll_lii.

