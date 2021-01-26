LOOK: Jared Leto shares rock climbing pics

Hollywood star Jared Leto went mountain climbing and asked his fans if anyone else was in the mood for some time outdoors. Leto posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, the actor is wearing a mask and climbing up on an undisclosed picturesque locale. "Anyone else in the mood for some time outdoors?" Jared captioned the image. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) Fans have clearly loved Leto's adventure post. The image trended on the photo-sharing website, and has over 266K likes.

The actor recently shared that he enjoyed working with Zack Snyder on the director's version of “Justice League”, known as the Snyder cut. He will reprise the role of the Joker in the Snyder Cut of “Justice League”.

Leto had played the Joker in the 2016 release, “Suicide Squad”. He says he loves the chance to play the part of the DC Comics villain again.

Recently Sony Pictures confirmed a raft of changes to its release schedule with several films such as “Morbius”, “Cinderella” and “Uncharted” delayed.

The studio has confirmed a number of changes to its release slate amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis with the Marvel Comics movie - which stars Jared Leto - seeing its October release shifted back to January 21, 2022.

Other films impacted include the video game adaptation “Uncharted”, the remake of 'Cinderella' starring Camila Cabello, “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” and the hotly anticipated sequel “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”.

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” - which is based on Beatrix Potter's literary character - has been moved from April 2 to June 11. It is taking the slot previously held by “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, which will now be released on November 11.