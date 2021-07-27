LOOK: Jennifer Lopez is 'happy' with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is really 'happy' with how her relationship with Ben Affleck is going. The “On the Floor” hitmaker is currently enjoying a romantic getaway in St. Tropez with the “Justice League” star for her 52nd birthday and was seen beaming from ear-to-ear as she and the 48-year-old Hollywood hunk partied with a group of friends at a nightclub on the French Riviera on Saturday night.

An onlooker told PEOPLE: "They are having a beautiful trip. "They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy." Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck going back to the the yacht after having dinner in St Tropez.



📸July 25, 2021. pic.twitter.com/DtDiwvEFus — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 25, 2021 The couple - who had been set to wed back in 2003 but postponed their wedding due to "excessive media attention" before calling off their engagement the following year - have grown close again in recent months following Jennifer's split from Alex Rodriguez.

And, although the 52-year-old actress is "fully committed" to Ben, the brunette beauty isn't planning on jumping into marriage any time soon. (10 PHOTOS) Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck sunbathing on a yatch in Saint-Tropez, France - July 24, 2021

📸https://t.co/MHQUkPgbAv pic.twitter.com/QCICPAlvKl — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) July 25, 2021 A source said recently: "[They] are fully committed to each other... "They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot.

"They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary. They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her. "It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match."