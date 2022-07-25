LOOK: Jennifer Lopez is sexier than ever as she poses naked for her 53rd birthday

Jennifer Lopez is feeling “happier than ever” as she poses with ‘nothing on’ at her 53rd birthday. The pop superstar tied the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas earlier this month and admitted that she feels “amazing” as she posed to celebrate the launch of her skincare cream line JLo Body.

She said: “I am the age I am, but I feel amazing and happier than ever. I feel like I’m just at my half-time right now and just getting started.” J Lo – who rekindled a relationship with Ben in 2021 after a break of almost 20 years – said her new husband prefers it when she has “nothing on” and ditches the make-up in favour of a more natural look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) She said: “He is like, ‘I like you when you have nothing on. No hair on, no make-up on, just you in your own skin.’ He really appreciates that. And that makes me feel really confident and beautiful. Someone can see the essence of who you are and just the skin that you’re in and that I take care of that and that he appreciates that. That makes me feel really beautiful too. The “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker also launched the campaign on her social media and celebrated her special day by telling her fans about the Booty Balm product from the collection.

She said on Instagram, on Friday: “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!

