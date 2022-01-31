LOOK: John Boyega is in Cape Town

British-Nigerian actor John Boyega is currently in Cape Town and shared some snaps from his hike. Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens“ star is seen on top of Table Mountain overlooking the Mother City.

Captioning the post: “In South Africa... I dont think i'm ever leaving". View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) The reason for the “Pacific Rim Uprising“ actor being in the country is most liking for the filming of ”The Woman King“, which is being filmed in South Africa. Gina Prince-Bythewood is directing the TriStar Pictures feature that also has Lashana Lynch in the cast.

The 29-year-old actor is set to feature alongside Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Zozibini Tunzi and Siv Ngesi in the historical epic. The movie is inspired by events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa during the 18th and 19th centuries. It follows Nanisca (Davis), general of the all-female military unit, and Nawi (Mbedu), an ambitious recruit who together fought enemies who violated their honour, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they've lived for.