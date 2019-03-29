John Cena. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

John Cena is reportedly dating again following his split from Nikki Bella. The fellow WWE superstars had been together for six years before calling off their engagement, and it appears he could be ready to move on after he was spotted with a mystery woman in Canada this week.

In pictures published by TMZ, John can be seen walking arm-in-arm and holding hands during an evening in Vancouver - where the actor is filming for upcoming big screen comedy 'Playing With Fire' - while it is said the pair spent four hours together on their dinner date.

JOHN CENA HAVE A NEW DATE

I REPEAT

JOHN CENA HAVE A NEW DATE pic.twitter.com/sYYowsDIDO — Lily♡ (@NicoleNBrieFan) March 28, 2019

The report comes after Nikki - who has been enjoying dates with a number of men including Artem Chigvinstev since their breakup - admitted it would "kill" her to see her former flame with another woman.

In the season finale of 'Total Bellas', she told her twin sister Brie: "No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it's going to kill me. I still have a long way to go, but honestly I'm ready for a new me."

Since those scenes were shot, the reality star has opened up about her love life, and described Artem - who she was paired with on 'Dancing With The Stars' in 2017 - as a "great kisser".

She said: "Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house.

"Yes, we have date lunches at Joan's on Third and we like to get food for his house -- or should I say, produce from the farmer's markets... Artem and I are dating.

"We are not engaged, we are not married, we're not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don't say 'I love you'. Yeah, we make out. What else? He's a great kisser."