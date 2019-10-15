Justin Bieber comes out of his Brooklyn apartment on May 03, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Justin Bieber is trying to sell his house via Instagram and he has already attracted a number of offers, according to TMZ.

The 25-year-old singer announced on the picture-sharing app last week that he wants to sell his 1930s Monterey Colonial house in Beverly Hills, which he bought for $8.5 in March, and a number of people are interested, including a billionaire, according to TMZ.

The 6,100-sq ft property was renovated by production designer Charles Infante and boasts a courtyard, an infinity pool, olive trees, a fire pit, seven bathrooms, a library, a bar, a wine cellar and a home cinema.

Justin shared some pictures on Instagram and wrote: "Home vibes, but I wanna sell it I think anyone interested? I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it.

 "I'll sell it with all the furniture . MAKE AN OFFER. Whoever wants to buy my home reach out (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

I’ll sell it with all the furniture . MAKE AN OFFER

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

View this post on Instagram

Whoever wants to buy my home reach out

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot soon after rekindling their romance last year and before they moved to Beverly Hills, they were renting a property in the San Fernando Valley for $100,000 a month.

Meanwhile, Justin recently revealed he is "looking forward" to having children after marrying wife Hailey for the second time.

He shared a video of a father playing with their young child on his Instagram account and wrote: This is something I look forward to :) (sic)"

It was previously claimed Hailey, 22, is ready to build a "happy home" with Justin now they have married again.

A source said recently: "Marrying Justin is Hailey's dream come true. She always had a crush on him and she was so happy and excited when they got a bit older and dated.

"He wasn't in the right place to be in a healthy relationship with anyone, and she was really upset with him [when they split before]. They both went their separate ways.

" When they came back together, it was everything she had been praying for. She truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin."

Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, has praised her 25-year-old son and his "beautiful" wife and hailed them a "gift" to one another.

She wrote: "You have truly been blessed with a BEAUTIFUL bride, son ... INSIDE AND OUT! I don't think I could have picked a better match for you. You are a gift to each other. I am grateful and consistently humbled by the love and blessings of God over you both. My mamas heart is full. Okay. Here we go again. (sic)"