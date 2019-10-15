Justin Bieber is trying to sell his house via Instagram and he has already attracted a number of offers, according to TMZ.
The 25-year-old singer announced on the picture-sharing app last week that he wants to sell his 1930s Monterey Colonial house in Beverly Hills, which he bought for $8.5 in March, and a number of people are interested, including a billionaire, according to TMZ.
The 6,100-sq ft property was renovated by production designer Charles Infante and boasts a courtyard, an infinity pool, olive trees, a fire pit, seven bathrooms, a library, a bar, a wine cellar and a home cinema.
Justin shared some pictures on Instagram and wrote: "Home vibes, but I wanna sell it I think anyone interested? I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it.