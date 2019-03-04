Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson attended a hockey game together in New York on Sunday. The 45-year-old actress - who has a 20-year-old daughter called Lily with actor Michael Sheen - and the 20-year-old comedian were photographed at the New York Rangers game against Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden.

The pair were spotted holding hands as they headed into the iconic venue in the Big Apple and shared a quick smooch as they watched the game.

I regret to inform you that pete davidson and kate beckinsale are my favorite celebrity couple atm. I appreciate your support during this trying time. pic.twitter.com/XAwtzjKkii — crismontyy (@crismontyy) March 4, 2019

The public appearance - which seemingly confirmed their romance - came after Kate recently revealed that she likes a "funny" man.

Asked for her ideal partner, she replied: "Funny, I like funny."

An insider recently claimed that 'The Widow' star is "very into Pete".

They said: "Kate's very into Pete and is really enjoying the time she's spending with him. He's quirky and fun."

The duo were first spotted together at a Golden Globes after-party last month, and they were subsequently seen holding hands after one of Pete's comedy shows in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the 'Click' actress recently hit out at criticism of her love life.

The 'Underworld' star slammed a supposed fan on Instagram who criticised her for her dating choices.

The Instagram user - who uses the handle @bobojackdaddy - remarked: "Disappointed in your dating choices (sic)"

And she replied: "@bobojackdaddy fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say (sic)"

Kate and Pete have both endured a difficult time over recent months, with the Hollywood actress being admitted to hospital after suffering a ruptured ovarian cyst.