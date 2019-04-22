Kate Hudson. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Kate Hudson marked her 40th birthday by sharing the first picture of all three of her children together. The 'Almost Famous' actress celebrated reaching the milestone age by sharing a sweet selfie with sixth-month-old Rani - whom she has with partner Danny Fujikawa - and Ryder, 15, and Bingham, seven, whose fathers are her ex-husband Chris Robinson and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy respectively.

Alongside the adorable snap, Kate wrote on Instagram: "My wishes came true Thank you for all the love today #ThisIs40 (sic)"

The mother-of-three also shared a video of champagne glasses toasting, and captioned the clip: "Full moon rising, Good Friday, Passover, my birthday... do you know what that means? Neither do I but it sounds groovy."

The 'Bride Wars' star received touching tributes from her Hollywood actress mother Goldie Hawn and her best friend Gwyneth Paltrow.

Goldie, 73, shared a throwback picture of Kate laying on a sun lounger with her when she was a child.

Alongside the picture, the 'Snatched' star wrote: "Twinkle twinkle little star I wish I wonder who you are.

"Bring to me a little girl so I can mother a precious pearl that will bring more love into my world. Thank you for my Katie girl! Happy birthday darling."

Kate spent her birthday morning at yoga with Gwyneth, who called her close pal her "little sister", and the Goop co-founder also threw her a surprise party at Alfred Coffee in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old actress wrote alongside a picture of the pair standing next to balloons at the stylish cafe bar: "Birthday yoga and a surprise for my little sister @katehudson You radiate happiness and make everything fun. We all love you so much. #lordylordylookwhos40 (sic)"

The 'Mother's Day' actress previously joked that she deserves to get drunk on martinis and have a hangover on her birthday.

She said: "I personally, with having a baby, .

"I've been so good, I've been so busy. I've been breastfeeding like crazy and I just want some martinis. I want to sleep in. [That'd be] really nice.

"I'm like a last minute kind of Aries girl ... it'll happen. At this point, I just want to tell everybody, 'Hey, I'm gonna have a party,' and then everybody shows up."

The 'Fool's Gold' star also admitted she is not fazed by the big 40.

She admitted: "I'm having a blast."