Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have sparked speculation they're back together after they enjoyed a lunch date in NY last weekend.
The 24-year-old model and the basketball star - who has also been romantically linked to Tinashe - have fuelled even more rumours that they are back together after they were seen enjoying a meal together in New York City, according to People.
Their reunion comes just weeks after they saw in 2020 together, spending the landmark occasion at a rooftop restaurant named Attico in Philadelphia.