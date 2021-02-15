LOOK: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker make romance Instagram official

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker have shared their first photograph together on Valentine's Day. The 25-year-old supermodel has been romantically linked to the NBA star since April last year, and the pair were also spotted together in Tahiti, where they celebrated Kim Kardashian West's 40th birthday in October. Kendall and Devin have kept tight-lipped about their relationship status, but on Valentine's Day Kendall posted a cute snap of the Phoenix Suns player cuddling her on top of a kitchen surface on her Instagram Story and had a huge grin on her face. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Picture: Instagram Stories Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Picture: Instagram Stories The catwalk beauty also tagged her man in the post. An insider had previously claimed the duo love spending time together.

The source said: "She invited him to Kim’s birthday and knew it would be easy for him to hang out with her family and friends."

However, a separate source had previously insisted that Kendall and Devin's romance is not "super serious", though that doesn't appear to be the case anymore.

It had been claimed that the brunette beauty - who has previously dated Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons - wasn't looking to make a long-term commitment to any one person.

An insider shared: "Kendall likes to float around and not be tied down to one person."

While last June, it was claimed that Kendall was "talking to a couple [of] different guys" - including Devin.

The source added: "She has so many men after her it’s crazy."

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star previously dated basketball star Ben Simmons on and off between 2018 and 2019, and the pair were thought to have reconciled in January 2020.

However, sources at the time insisted they were “not officially back together”.

An insider said: “They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part.

“They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another.”

Kendall - who is a half sister to Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and the older sibling of Kylie Jenner - previously explained why she has made a concerted effort to keep her love life private.

She shared: “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”