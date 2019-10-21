Kim Kardashian West kicked off celebrations for her 39th birthday on Monday early with a dinner party over weekend.
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, whose actual birthday is Monday, was joined by close friends and family - minus her mother Kris Jenner, who was at pal Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's wedding in New York - at the bash, which was hailed 'Happy Kim Day' in true Kardashian style.
Before showing off the nude pink-themed dinner table at the venue, which was decked out with a plastic 'birthday babe' necklace, 'today is all about me' badge and 'birthday princess' party hat, Kim shared a video of her getting her makeup done by her beauty mogul half-sister Kylie Jenner.
In an Instagram Stories clip, she said: "So for my birthday I have a special make-up artist today (Kylie)."
In the next video, she added: "Oh my gosh look at my dinner table."